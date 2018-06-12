On the morning of June 4, police were called to Parkside Drive for a vehicle that had hit a deer. Upon arrival they located the deer in a nearby ditch with its legs broken.

Police humanely euthanized the deer and animal control was contacted for pick up.

On the evening of June 4, police were called to a business on Highway 5 for a shoplifter. The suspect was observed by store security selecting four items, placing them in a bag and leaving the store without making payment. The suspect was apprehended and all items were recovered.

On June 4 at 9:14 p.m., police were called, along with an ambulance, to 8th Concession East for a man passed out behind the wheel of a black pickup truck. Witnesses reported that the vehicle was still running and in gear with the man's foot on the brake.

After several attempts by police to awaken the driver by banging on the windows and locked doors, police smashed the passenger side window to gain entry. The driver then woke up, put the vehicle in park and turned off the vehicle.

The driver stated that he was just tired but was exhibiting symptoms of being impaired by drugs. After being cleared by EMS, the driver was arrested. An empty syringe with a bent needle and a pill bottle was located in the vehicle and seized. The vehicle was towed and the driver was transported to Central Station where a drug recognition examination was conducted, which he failed.

His licence was suspended and he was given a future court date.

On June 6 at 7:41 p.m., police clocked a vehicle doing 120 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 km/h zone northbound on Highway 6. The vehicle was pulled over and it was discovered that the driver’s licence was under suspension. The driver was issued a summons for driving under suspension as well as tickets for speeding and an expired validation sticker.

On June 9 at 7:30 a.m., police pulled over a Dodge pickup on Brock Road for not having a validation sticker. The driver verbally identified himself which was confirmed. It was discovered that the driver was under suspension, the vehicle had an expired plate and had no insurance.

The driver was issued a summons for driving under suspension and driving with no insurance and tickets were issued for no validation sticker and failing to surrender the vehicle permit.