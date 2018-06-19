The former chair of the federal cannabis task force, Anne McLellan, recently warned industry officials to work within government and societal rules.

Speaking to the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, N.B., the former federal justice minister said “the rules are there … but they’ll push right up against those rules and then make us take them to court, for example, to get clarity.”

Even though McLellan was referring to federal rules, the sentiment could also apply to municipalities, where some cannabis grow operations are also pushing and in some instances punching through local regulations.

A case in point is the recent proposal by Green Organic Dutchman to build a greenhouse in Ancaster, which exceeds the city’s current regulations. Even though Hamilton has yet to establish rules for recreational cannabis use, medicinal marijuana operators are trying to prepare for when the federal government legalizes recreational marijuana for the marketplace.

However, it isn’t just the medicinal marijuana operators who are jockeying for position. For the past few years smaller cannabis outlets have basically been flouting municipal laws almost daring police and councillors to charge them.

Neighbourhoods, such as in upper Stoney Creek, have had to endure noxious odours, noise and in some cases violence because of these retail grow operations looking to make a quick buck.

For the larger grow-ops, located for the most part beyond prying eyes in Hamilton’s agricultural land, they are seeking the best way to bend regulatory rules and exploit loopholes to prepare for what seems like the inevitable legalization.

There is, they believe, a large financial windfall at the end of the federal government’s decision. Government officials estimate the annual sales could be anywhere from $1.6 billion to $2.3 billion.

When that will happen is still up in the air. The Senate recently approved Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act, but with 46 amendments. The House of Commons did accept some of those amendments, but rejected most of them.

MPs still have to vote on the plan, which will then be sent back to the Senate for approval. The provinces have already said they need at least 12 weeks to prepare for the onslaught of potential issues. Conceivably legalization could take place later this fall.