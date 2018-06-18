While a wave of NDP orange swept over most of Hamilton in the provincial election earlier this month, voters in Flamborough-Glanbrook elected Progressive Conservative Donna Skelly as their next MPP.

A longtime broadcaster with CHCH, Skelly is currently the Ward 7 councillor on Hamilton Mountain. The Flamborough Chamber of Commerce (FCC) congratulates all the Flamborough-Glanbrook candidates and looks forward to working with MPP-elect Skelly.

For several months now, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) has led a provincewide discussion around the key pillars for growth and economic development in this province under the banner of Vote Prosperity. This campaign has seen tremendous success and helped shaped the key issues that contributed to the outcome of the vote.

The election of the new government comes at a pivotal moment with the business community currently facing economic uncertainty and an increasing regulatory and tax burden. Bold action and leadership will be required of the new government in support of pro-growth policies to build overall business confidence in the economy.

Over the years, we have worked closely with the Ontario PC party on many policies and through leadership initiatives, advocating for business priorities at Queen’s Park on behalf of our network’s diverse 60,000 members and 135 chambers of commerce and boards of trade across the province.

The OCC was cited by the Ontario PC party on various public policy initiatives throughout the campaign and in the last year. On behalf of their members, the OCC/FCC are well-positioned to work with the new PC government in support of a prosperous province.

Throughout the election campaign, the OCC has also been working with the Ontario Public Service to equip deputy ministers with an appreciation of the key issues for the business community that will be relevant to the transition process. In the coming weeks, that work will morph into “mandate letters” to the new cabinet on behalf of Ontario’s business community.

“The OCC’s election platform, Vote Prosperity, addressed the most pressing issues that will help the new government bolster Ontario’s long-term economic outcomes,” said OCC CEO and president Rocco Rossi. “We look forward to working with the PC government to help strengthen businesses competitiveness, foster job creation, build healthy communities, and improve government accountability.”

— Arend Kersten is director of policy and advocacy with the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce.