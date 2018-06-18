Opportunities for youth and seniors to connect are not limited to family gatherings, and studies show that when generations mix, the entire community benefits.

We see things from different perspectives, when we learn new things and share stories and experiences, and playing, living and learning together are all ways seniors and youth can interact.

June 27 is the annual Flamborough Paint Challenge at Joe Sam’s Park.

Put on by Healthy Communities — Health Youth, this powder paint challenge brings the whole community together to support youth mental health and positive community relationships. This is an excellent opportunity for the generations to meet and have fun together. Although some participants will sprint the five kilometre trail, many will walk, stroll, and avoid the obstacles.

Visit www.focusononthe40.ca/fpc/ for more information, to register or join a team — Flamborough Connects is an intergenerational team!

In another intergenerational project, the McMaster University School of Graduate Studies has launched Symbiosis, a housing project that matches students with seniors in the Hamilton area. The idea is similar to senior home share concepts: a senior with a house to share gets matched with a senior looking for housing.

It seems an obvious solution in an era when rental housing is out of reach for many, and more and more seniors who own their homes may find it financially or physically challenging to maintain them.

The service is a match made in heaven — as noted on the McMaster website:

“By connecting students and seniors, we are aiming to fill two needs at the same time: affordable housing for students and company and/or extra income for seniors."

Who is eligible for the program?