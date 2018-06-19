On June 12 a male entered a business on Ofield Road South, selected merchandise and left the store without making payment.

He ran toward a neighbouring business and staff observed a suspicious vehicle parked in a no stopping zone. A short time later staff observed the suspect walking toward the vehicle and when the suspect saw staff he ran into a nearby wooded area.

Police searched the area unsuccessfully and the illegally parked vehicle was towed. Police will be continuing the investigation and will be checking with area businesses for any surveillance video.

On June 15 at 12:25 p.m., a homeowner on Timberrun Court returned home to find an idling vehicle backed into his driveway. The owner then saw a male suspect leaving the entrance area of his home and the suspect told the homeowner that he was there to see if the homeowner wanted a quote about driveway sealing.

The male got into the black Cadillac SUV and fled the area. The owner obtained a licence plate, but it came back as stolen.

Upon entering his home the homeowner realized that his back patio door had been pried open and various items had been taken. Police took photos, collected evidence — including possible fingerprints — and spoke to neighbours.

The male is described as a white male, five-foot-ten, with a medium build, short brown hair, wearing a short-sleeved shirt and dark coloured pants. The investigation has been turned over to the detective branch.

On June 17 at approximately 10:11 p.m., an off-duty officer observed a vehicle southbound on Highway 6 driving erratically. The suspect vehicle was swerving and mounting the shoulder. The vehicle was followed by the off duty officer who called it in. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the area of Mosaic Drive where the off-duty officer arrested the driver.

On duty officers attended and continued the arrest. The driver was transported to Central police station where the driver provided samples of breath. As a result, the driver was charged with impaired driving and operation of a motor vehicle over 80 mg. The suspect’s vehicle was towed.

— Chris Hicks is a constable with the Hamilton Police Service.