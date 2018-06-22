RE: When it comes to dairy, Trump is right (June 14)

Recently, Bruce Muirhead, a professor at the University of Waterloo, said U.S. woes are not due to a tight Canadian market but rather massive overproduction that has depressed the prices U.S. farmers get. There is an absolute glut of dairy products around the world and the U.S. continues to increase production by 1.5 to 2 per cent a year.

More than 100 million gallons of milk were dumped onto U.S. fields in 2016, and U.S. dairy farmers have been drawing on millions of dollars of support from the government. Washington hands out billions in subsidies to dairy farmers.

Muirhead says Canada should not dismantle the supply management system, which costs the government nothing, to accommodate bad business practices in the U.S.

With supply management, our 12,000 Canadian dairy farmers produce what we consume and protect Canadians from milk full of hormones and antibiotics from being dumped by more than 40,000 U.S. dairies.

And no matter how many times Trump says it, Canada does not have a trade surplus with the U.S.

In this age of information, it would be nice if so-called experts reported facts — not worn-out accusations to support bully tactics of the president of a country with 10 times the population of Canada.

Eva Marsh, Copetown

Another pitch for BRT

RE: Newmarket-style BRT (June 14)

Sylvia Matthie makes some thought-provoking points about the benefits of a BRT like the one in Newmarket. As well as helping to save the valuable tree canopy along King Street, BRT would be much more flexible. Using eco-friendly buses like the ones being developed and promoted in the more densely populated European and Asian cities would help cut carbon emissions. Also, having the route go all the way on Main Street-Queenston Road, instead of Main Street-King Street-Queeston Road, would make it considerably more rapid and less expensive. And, the money saved would go back into the Ontario treasury, benefiting the whole province.

Barb Allen, Hamilton

' I need hummingbirds!'

RE: Spec front page June 14

Recently I complained about the plastic bags in which innumerable copies of The Spec are clad. Some might ask, "Well, why doesn't she just stop taking the paper then?" Here's my answer! How can you not love a daily newspaper that features on the front page not one, not two, but three pictures of a nesting hummingbird! That's simply wonderful! Bad news and terrifying photos are available through multiple sources, all day and every day, and I don't need any more of them. I need hummingbirds! I need life and hope and beauty! And there they all were, on the front page of my daily paper. Thank you!

Beverly Shepard, Flamborough

More bad bylaw officer tales

RE: A warning would have been sufficient (June 15)

I totally agree with this letter. It reminded me of what I saw on Mother's Day.

I was going home from Waterdown on Waterdown Road. As I passed the parking lot, where several families were out for a walk on a beautiful Sunday, I could see the bylaw officer ticketing the cars. I shook my head in disbelief. There is very little parking in that area and although cars are staggered I have never seen anyone block another in. We are told constantly to stay active for our health, and on such a special day I was disgusted to see Hamilton making a profit.

Mary Hickey, Burlington

Our democracy is failing us

RE: Ontario election

On June 7, I entered a voting station, held my nose and marked a ballot. I was tempted not to vote. I didn't see a clear choice and felt who I truly wanted to represent me wasn't going to win. So I voted like so many others: "strategically." I feel this is a real failure in our democratic system.

So with the results, how is it someone with 40 per cent of the popular vote has been elected? With that result is it any wonder people are apathetic about voting; that their choices are pointless? What we really need is a change in our democratic system to proportionate representation, where all votes have weight.

I think a better system would encourage all voters to participate as their voice will be represented. I just hope someone has the political will to encourage that change. In the meantime, we should all be excited the circus has come to town for the next four years.

Richard Perron, Hamilton