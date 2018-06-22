The Rockton Lions would like to thank members of the community who attended our 13th annual All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry June 2. It was another terrific success with almost 1,000 people attending.
Over 80 per cent of the tickets were sold in advance. This continues to be one of the most popular events in the area.
A number of local businesses and individuals donated products and services to our silent auction, which is very much appreciated and we thank you.
Money raised goes to support many local community projects such as Drummond House, Flamborough Connects, Flamborough Food Bank plus many youth-oriented programs. In addition to this, we have actively supported the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides through this event.
Since 2013, we have donated almost $90,000 to the foundation including the sponsorship of eight teams (i.e. vision assistance, special needs, diabetic alert and hearing assistance) as well as supporting the school's expansion.
Your support of the fish fry has made all of this possible.
We would also like to thank the Lynden Lions, St. George Lions, St. George United Church and all those who came out to help.
Don't forget to mark the first Saturday in June on next year's calendar for the Rockton Fish Fry.
Pat Evangelisto, event chair
