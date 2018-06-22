Re: Stop with the installation of unnecessary stop signs, June 7 issue, Review

My sympathies to D. Di Veto and motorists in the Lynden area regarding the installation of needless stop signs.

We in Flamborough have been plagued with them for several years. They are not wanted or needed, except perhaps by a few whiners.

Main arteries like Centre Road now get clogged with packs of traffic. Four or five cars have to stop four or five times to get through these intersections, which have worked well with only the cross traffic stopped.

Just because there was a fatality (or not) by someone running a stop sign is not reason to make it a four-way stop.

Needless traffic lights have also been installed to further delay motorists.

The ridiculous 60-kilometre-per-hour speed limit that is needed within the city is not needed in the country. Vehicles are not even in top gear at that speed, which increases fuel usage and pollution.

Fortunately, most of these idiotic changes are being totally ignored, and rightfully so. Traffic, for the most part, seeks its own safe speed.

G. Baker

