Have you seen Mars lately?

For the last few months, the red planet has been growing bigger and brighter in the south evening sky. By the end of July, Mars will be at its best, outshining bright Jupiter, and will dominate the rest of summertime observing.

That’s because the orbits of Earth and Mars are actually moving the two worlds closer to each other. About every other year, Mars lines up opposite the Sun, called opposition, which significantly decreases its distance to the Earth. This will happen on the nights of July 26 and 27.

However, this year Mars moves even closer than average when it will be only 57 million kilometres from us a few days later on July 31. This is due to Mars's eccentric orbit when its distance to us can vary from 55 million kilometres to 102 million kilometres at opposition.

We haven’t seen a close encounter to Mars like this since 2003. On average, it only happens once every 15 years. If you’re lucky, you’ll see five in your lifetime.

Here are July stargazing events, which are listed in the 2018 Hamilton Amateur Astronomers calendar.

July 15 — The crescent Moon is really close and above Venus low in the western evening sky. This should look great through your binoculars.

July 20 — The Moon is above Jupiter in the evening sky.

July 24 — The Moon is above Saturn in the southern sky.

July 27 — This year’s full Moon is the smallest Moon of the year. The Moon is also above Mars.