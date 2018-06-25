Open Garden Week offers the opportunity to visit gardens – the private spaces of some of the Hamilton area’s most enthusiastic gardeners – and talk to the people who made them.

This year’s event, which runs through Sunday July 1, includes big gardens, small garden, city gardens, country gardens, a convent garden and an area’s church’s vegetable “Victory Garden.” And of course, as has been the case for the past 25 years’ of Open Garden Week, it’s all free. Including gardens open on June 30 and July 1 as part of “Waterdown Garden Walk” there are or have been 90 gardens open to any and all visitors.

Ten of the open gardens are identified as the work of members of the Mount Hamilton Horticultural Society, and are well worth exploring. Yes, the gardens are lovely, but even better are the gardeners, who love sharing stories, tips and their favourite places to get the plants they love.

Hamilton Spectator Open Garden Week, as it is formally known, began in 1993 with six open gardens. It has taken off and grown into an event that spans all of Hamilton’s communities, Burlington, Grimsby and Haldimand County. As far as organizer Rob Howard knows, there is no event like it in size, area and no cost anywhere else in Canada.