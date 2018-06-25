The spring session of Parliament has wrapped up for the summer and it was a long session covering many contentious issues.

We in the Conservative caucus continued to speak out loudly for ordinary Canadian taxpayers who are paying more under the Trudeau Liberal government.

Just last week more costs for Justin Trudeau’s India trip were revealed, as well as costs for upgrades to his summer home. These included over $90,000 for decks, docks, sauna installation and a golf cart.

At the same time, the government steadfastly refused to answer our questions about just how much his carbon tax will cost the average family.

Families, seniors and individual taxpayers in Waterdown and Flamborough are already stretched and shouldn’t have to worry about fitting even more federal tax into their household budget.

On top of it, there are many other troubling issues that have come before Parliament and the country in the past few weeks — of particular concern NAFTA and tariffs on steel. We will continue to speak out on these issues and for taxpayers over the summer months and when Parliament resumes in the fall.

However, with Canada Day upon us, let’s shift focus to celebrating what makes Canada the envy of the world — simply the best country in which to live, work and play.

A year after our sesquicentennial (150th) celebration, we continue to count our immense blessings when we see war-torn and terrorism-plagued parts of the world, devastating natural disasters, and other nations where hatred and intolerance are the sad reality.

Sitting on the House of Commons subcommittee on international human rights, we constantly hear witness testimony about these injustices and help give voice to Canada’s strong stand for human rights, freedom and democracy around the world.

That’s why on Canada Day, we know deep in our heart how blessed we are to be Canadians.