Celebration seems to surround you. There is a part of you that might not be quite in the mood for what is about to happen. You will toss yourself into whatever occurs, despite your feelings. Tonight: Your best moments come from spending quality time with a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Though a partner or friend could challenge the basis of your ideas, you'll still find a resolution. You have a strong group of supporters who understand you well. You might want to get feedback from these people before making any changes. Tonight: All's well that ends well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You could feel out of kilter. You might be in the position of bringing others together, but perhaps you don't feel up to it right now. Do not push someone away who wants to spend time with you. Figure out a way to incorporate this person into your plans. Tonight: In the limelight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You seem at home and in tune in nearly every situation you are in. You might like the fireworks of a romantic relationship much more than you thought! A child means well, but could be overly rambunctious; handle him or her carefully. Tonight: Listen to your inner voice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

How you handle a changing situation on the homefront depends a lot on your tolerance level. Wait for better timing before making a bold statement. Give yourself a few days. Relate directly to others. Empathize, rather than judge and be critical. Tonight: Go for a long walk.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Others might be stunned by what you decide to do. You typically are very serious-minded, but at the moment you will allow the more emotional side of your personality to emerge. A loved one seems to have the right words to help you down this path. Tonight: As you like it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be willing to pitch in and do your share. Others appreciate your efforts and follow-through. You are likely to receive a lot of praise for your hard work. Recognize that your finances could be your weak point. Keep your wallet closed for now. Tonight: Observe and relax more.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

No matter which direction you head in, you are likely to get what you want. Be willing to detach, even if you feel unusually emotional. You are likely to see your present surroundings and world quite differently as a result. Do not forget this vision. Tonight: You know what to do.

BORN TODAY: Actress Olivia Munn (1980), actress Audra McDonald (1970), actor Thomas Gibson (1962)

www.jacquelinebigar.com