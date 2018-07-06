You could be reaching out for a possibility that no one but you thinks will happen. You are willing to risk failure, though very few people are. You see a need to restructure your life in some practical way. A surprise get-together will lift your spirits. Tonight: Detach and observe.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating proves to be quite beneficial, and allows you to open up to certain possibilities. A loved one might be quite different from you, but he or she likely has a similar way of seeing life. You can learn from this person. Take notes. Tonight: Dinner for two.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don't insist on putting your ideas on the back burner. Make your desires a higher priority. Yes, it is good not to be too me-oriented, but at the same time you need to put yourself first more often. Go with the moment, and you will be content. Tonight: Let someone dote on you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You seem to be back to living your life as you normally do. You could wonder what is making a friend so feisty. This person might be full of energy. It is beneficial to recognize that you could be a trigger to this person. Tonight: Head to a fun happening with close friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Someone could try to talk you out of your current plans. The reasons this person gives you are legitimate, but you have already made a commitment, and you plan on sticking to it. See how you feel after a discussion with a close loved one. Tonight: Get into some fun and exciting mischief.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have a greater influence on your family and inner circle than you realize. You are in the process of some dramatic changes that could take a toll on various people. Lighten up and focus on what is positive and fun in your life. Tonight: Invite a friend along on an adventure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel as if you are unstoppable. You feel much differently from how you have in quite a while. Others seem receptive to your comments and opinions. Everyone seems to be asking for your advice and feedback. Tonight: Go out with a close friend or loved one.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your emotional nature has been out of whack lately. Though you still feel strongly about certain matters, you can relax and enjoy yourself. Go with the moment, but stick to your budget: It could spiral out of control quickly if you are not careful. Tonight: Let others pick up the tab.

BORN TODAY: Painter Frida Kahlo (1907), comedian Kevin Hart (1979), singer Della Reese (1931)

