Residents of Ward 7 must be thoroughly confused as to how democracy works in Hamilton. They are definitely scratching their heads as to who their representative on city council is now.

In 2014 Scott Duvall won re-election to represent Ward 7, one of the largest wards among Hamilton’s 15, with about 60,000 people.

But in 2015 Duvall won Hamilton Mountain in the federal election, leaving Ward 7 vacant. During the interim, Ward 6 and 8 councillors Tom Jackson and Terry Whitehead did their best to help Ward 7 residents over a five-month period, until former CHCH broadcaster Donna Skelly won a byelection race to represent the area.

However, Skelly had nervous political feet, and she cast her eye on higher office. After two years of representing the ward, Skelly won the provincial riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook, which left Ward 7 residents high and dry again.

Now Hamilton councillors are contemplating leaving the ward vacant for the next five months until the Oct. 22 municipal election. Although the city could save about $50,000 by not filling the vacancy, by doing so the city would ignore legal advice and basically thumb its nose at provincial law.

Councillors’ idea would be to have Jackson and Whitehead yet again deal with Ward 7 citizens’ needs. And if Hamilton is forced to follow the rule of law and fill the vacancy, councillors have already picked out a former Hamilton alderman for the area to serve out Skelly’s term.

As Ward 1 Coun. Aidan Johnson succinctly explained municipalities can’t pick and choose which regulations to follow under the Municipal Act. It is about providing proper democratic representation for residents at a time when the electorate feels disenfranchised from everyday politics.

One of the loudest cries from Hamiltonians during the 2014 municipal election was the city’s lack of public engagement with residents on what they thought about issues, decisions and future direction of the city. It is this top-down decision-making that continues to infuriate citizens. To have indifferent councillors make independent choices on how Ward 7 residents are representative would be galling to Ward 7 residents’ political needs.

There are instances when there is a need to replace a political representative because of a medical issue or some other pressing need. But being a political representative isn’t about ambition, and it shouldn’t include enabling people to fulfil their career ambition.