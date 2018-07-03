The ongoing public inquiry into the safety and security of residents in the long-term care homes system is highlighting issues of a system in crisis.

It is astonishing that mass murder of Ontario’s most vulnerable citizens is the impetus that draws attention to the challenges of a system meant to support, protect and care for seniors.

Throughout the inquiry so far, it is becoming apparent that lack of oversight, process and funding are abetting culprits to the tragedy. Red flags were ignored and bureaucratic expediency replaced any personal or professional responsibility to ensure high quality care for ailing seniors. To review transcripts and legal submissions visit www.longtermcareinquiry.ca.

This tragedy also draws attention to the ongoing issue of elder abuse and the many ways in which seniors are targets of scams, bullying and violence. It is essential that seniors, who may be at risk, have access to supports and recognize the signs of manipulation and abuse.

What is concerning is that the most vulnerable, isolated seniors with limited family and community supports are invisible and unable to advocate for themselves.

There are many programs, services and supports available to seniors who may be isolated, alone and disconnected from community.

The Hamilton Seniors Isolation Impact Plan — now in its final year of research — recently invited the community to hear some of their findings. One of the clear messages from the half-day program was that seniors who are alone and isolated are not reaching out on their own. They need community — family, friends, neighbours, health providers, police and social services, to help them connect with services, support and care.

The Flamborough Connects office has multiple resources to share with individuals who would like to help others find support and connections. The YWCA Peer Connector Program recruits older volunteers to spend time with seniors who are isolated and need a helping hand.

Please feel free to drop into the office, call or visit our website to find out how you can be a solution for a senior in need. www.flamboroughconnects.ca. Visit the Hamilton Seniors Isolation Impact Plan at www.socialisolation.ca.

— Amelia Steinbring is executive director of Flamborough Connects.