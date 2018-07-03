The forecast didn’t look good. In fact, it was downright scary.

As our Flamborough Paint Challenge team closely watched the weather we debated as to whether we should cancel it. We decided to wait and make the call the morning of the event.

I woke up early and went to the window. Although it had rained overnight, it looked like prayers had been answered and it was holding off. So, taking a leap of faith, we made the decision to go for it.

We knew we were taking a risk — would volunteers show up, would people come? But one thing I’ve learned about the people of Flamborough, including our young people, is that they’re committed.

Just as it’s the key to our success, it’s also the key to our young people’s success. As trustee, I’ve had the privilege of attending many graduations — one of the best parts of my job — and woven into many grad speeches is the importance of being passionate, dedicated and committed. Don’t give in when the going gets rough, don’t lose faith in yourself or in others even when there’s a storm brewing. High school can be tough, as can life, but you have to ride out the bad weather and wait for the clouds to part.

It was overcast and there was a fine mist for most of the event, but that didn’t dampen spirits. Our second annual Flamborough Paint Challenge was a huge success and we couldn’t have done it without the commitment of this community and their support of our young people.

From our sponsors, volunteers and participants to those who supported us in so many different ways, we can’t thank you enough. Thank you to all those who encouraged us and kept us in your prayers, not five minutes after the event ended, the Heavens opened up and the rain came down.

On behalf of Healthy Community — Healthy Youth, we wish you a wonderful summer.

“Don’t confuse your path with your destination. Just because it’s stormy now doesn’t mean that you aren’t headed for sunshine.” Unknown

— Penny Deathe is the community youth development co-ordinator for Healthy Community — Healthy Youth Flamborough.