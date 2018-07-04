Political organizer Vito Sgro is taking the plunge into the Hamilton mayor's race.
Sgro, a chartered accountant and respected Liberal campaign planner, expects to formally register his candidacy at city hall on Wednesday.
A cornerstone of his campaign will be dumping Hamilton's planned $1 billion LRT system in favour of bus rapid transit and growing HSR service across the city.
"The big thing I want to tell you today is the biggest mistake the City of Hamilton will ever make is to use the money from the provincial government for LRT," Sgro said in an interview.
To date six other candidates besides pro-LRT incumbent Fred Eisenberger are registered to run for mayor in the Oct. 22 election. But so far Sgro appears to be the only contender who has the organizational track record and fundraising experience to mount a credible challenge.
In local political circles, Sgro, 53, is known as a successful political organizer who's worked on federal campaigns for the likes of Tony Valeri and Bob Bratina.
A chartered accountant for some 30 years, he's currently in the process of ending his longtime role as a partner with CBM Chartered Accountants LLP.
Among other public appointments, Sgro has been a director with the Hamilton Port Authority, including chair of the audit committee. In 2013 he was appointed to the Infrastructure Ontario board where he also chaired the audit committee. He resigned from the provincial agency in May in order not to be in conflict if he ran for mayor, which he first publicly acknowledged considering in January.
Effusive and enthusiastic, Sgro is well aware that his lack of name recognition is a big hurdle. But he hopes to gain ground with a platform of innovative — some might say disruptive — ideas.
He proposes, among other things, hiring an outside auditor to scrutinize the city's programs and systems, building more affordable housing in partnership with the private sector, and changing ward boundaries to conform to the five federal and provincial ridings with three councillors per ward elected at large.
But it was LRT that not only finally convinced him to run for mayor but which soured him on the Ontario Liberals who, he maintains, were more concerned with the accounting benefits of the project than its transit merits.
Sgro is confident that the new Conservative government will live up to Doug Ford's campaign promise to let the $1 billion earmarked for LRT be used for other infrastructure projects if council rejects light rail. He says he's spoken to non-elected Conservative insiders at Queen's Park who've told him "the promise is intact."
Sgro argues the McMaster-to-Eastgate LRT line is an outdated technology that will create traffic chaos during its five year construction period but do nothing to alleviate growing congestion on the Mountain.
"We're talking about technology our grandparents worked on when we should be talking about the technology our grandchildren are going to work on."
He contends linking bus rapid transit to the planned BLAST network of bus lines will create a more flexible system that encompasses the whole city. He figures any money left over can be used to take a bite out of the city $3-billon infrastructure deficit, including upgrading roads and sewers.
But that's for the campaign trail. Once registered as candidate, Sgro says his immediate mission is to raise money and round out his election team.
"The next few weeks is really about the 'machine' and raising money. I'm going to meet with people and so forth, but I'm going to be grinding. I've got to raise a lot of money."
In the 2014 mayor's race, Eisenberger spent $106,000 on his winning campaign compared to $152,000 by runner-up Brad Clark and $129,000 by third place finisher Brian McHattie.
Besides Eisenberger, the other registered mayoral candidates are Edward Graydon, Phil Ryerson, Nathalie Xian Yi Yan, Todd May, Carlos Gomes and Ricky Tavares. The deadline for registering is July 27.
Andrew Dreschel's commentary appears Monday, Wednesday and Friday. adreschel@thespec.com @AndrewDreschel
905-526-3495
