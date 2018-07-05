PARRY SOUND — Is there something that is always right or always wrong?

Many religions and great thinkers have struggled with this question. What makes searching for answers very timely now is a major shift in our values during the last hundred years. An accumulation of individual answers to that question will have a major impact on how safe our world will be and how anxious or peaceful we will feel.

Though I will simplify my explanation of the shift in values, I know you will understand. Starting with the Enlightenment nearly three hundred years ago and during the newer period called “modernity”, we have believed in and experienced rapid progress. With the help of both the natural and social sciences, we thought that the future would continue to bring a safer and better life to most of us. We trusted not only in the coming of vastly improved transportation, health care, literacy, universal public education and health care, longer life expectancy, but also in the belief that humanity, benefitting from these advances, would become more co-operative, tolerant and compassionate.

However, starting with the First World War and the years immediately following, many thoughtful people, including war veterans, questioned this belief. They asked what, if anything, could justify the First World War? Some called it Europe’s war of suicide. They searched for reasons that would justify the need for battles like Passchendaele where in only five months 325,000 Allied and 250,000 German soldiers died. The Allies gained five miles of land in some areas and nothing in others. The result hardly seemed to justify the cost.

Between the two World Wars many influential thinkers started to talk about the end of rational progress and the end of the idea of modernity. This worldview gained momentum during the Great Depression and with the victories of totalitarian regimes such as the Italian and German fascists and the Soviet Communists. After the Second World War, not only in politics but also in the arts and social sciences there was talk of the age of postmodernity.

In postmodernism, the world is seen increasingly as chaotic and unpredictable with no objective reality or objective truth. Postmodernists claim that truth and morality are subjective. There are no clear rights or wrongs. These thinkers cite as an example the terrible cruelty of international and civil wars during the 20th century which historians estimate killed 40 million people, the majority civilians. What is even more horrible is that during the same 20th century, in the Soviet gulags, in German concentration camps, in Mao’s China, in Rwanda, Srebrenica, in many other countries on six continents, no fewer than 169 million persons were murdered.

These horrors are cited as proof that there is no rational universal system of values. There is no agreement between the needs of our communities and our own self-interest. For postmodernist thinkers, everything is relative. They see the world as speeding toward the destruction of our environment and, ultimately, of ourselves. Some even argue that the majority of people, even in liberal democracies, often vote with their emotions and not with their brains. They say that millions do not vote for something they hope for, but instead against things or people they fear and dislike. They write that rationally neither the British vote for Brexit nor the recent U.S. vote for a postmodernist president was in the best interest of either Britain or the United States. In postmodernist view, humans are irrational, selfish and unpredictable.

If we begin to accept this post- modernist view, then it is much harder to be compassionate toward strangers from abroad, or even toward a fellow Canadian to whom life has not been kind. It is also a world view that most likely will bring more anxiety and anger into our lives than it will bring joy. That is why we as individuals and as a liberal, democratic society have to continue to believe and work toward co-operation, compromise and compassion as being the foundation of our laws, our belief systems, and our society as a whole.

