On paper, I am probably the ideal reader of Kathleen Barber's novel Are You Sleeping. As someone obsessed with both guilty pleasure, can't-put-em-down thrillers (you know, Gone Girl and the many, many books published since that have been dubbed "the next Gone Girl") and true crime podcasts (In the Dark, Serial, Someone Knows Something, etc.), a book that combines both is right up my alley and I just had to read it when I saw someone recommend it on Instagram (I think it was Reese Witherspoon.)

It turns out that Are You Sleeping isn't so much a thriller as a mystery. Who killed Charles Buhrman? Was it really the troubled kid next door, Warren Cave, who was convicted of the crime and has spent the past decade in jail? Or was Charles' daughter Lanie mistaken - or even lying - when she testified she witnessed Warren shoot her father? These are questions investigative journalist Poppy Parnell sets out to answer in her podcast, Reconsidered.

But Charles' family, including the book's protagonist, Josie, twin sister of Lanie, is none too thrilled with the prospect of "reconsidering" this case. Charles' death marked the beginning of an extremely troubled period for the family, in which the mom, Erin, abandoned her daughters and ran off to join a cult, and Lanie launched into an adolescence full of substance abuse and the destructive sort of rebellion. When the book begins, Josie and Lanie have made a point of falling completely out of touch and the former is trying to forget the past and move on with her life.

Without giving too much away, let's just say that Poppy Parnell and the podcast bring some troubling memories to the surface, and force certain members of the family to face up to the past and the truth.

This book is very much of-the-moment. It was written in 2017, during a time when true crime podcasts and Twitter were/are all the rage, and it speaks effectively to those themes. As one who is indeed a big fan of such 'trends', I appreciated the social media threads that are inserted throughout the book, detailing how the internet is responding to the podcast and its subjects. Such discussions and the resulting verdict dealt by the court of public opinion can have a significant impact on the lives of those being discussed. It'll be interesting to see how dated these themes seem in 10-20 years. Will we as a society have grown bored with podcasts and mindlessly throwing around ill-thought-out and unkind opinions online? Or is this such an ingrained part of human nature that these themes will stand the test of time?

One thing that bothered me about the novel was the character of Poppy Parnell. Most of the true crime podcast journalists I listen to are indeed hard-hitting, but also do their best to be respectful of the family. More often than not, the family is at the very centre of the story, eager to have their side heard and get to the truth of what happened to their loved one. That was most certainly not the case here. Josie, Lanie and the rest of the family resented the entire idea of the podcast, and Parnell's repeated attempts to approach them and get them to talk was were off-putting and didn't really ring true.

Either way, Are You Sleeping is a quick, entertaining summer read. Try not to think to hard about it and just take it in for what it is.