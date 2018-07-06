Following the declaration of war, hundreds of young men rushed to enlist.

For some it was patriotism, especially those with strong ties to England, the idea of adventure, fighting for a just cause, or even the wearing of the uniform.

Young men went to recruiting offices to enlist, signed an attestation paper and underwent a medical examination before they left the Flamborough area for a period of training.

During the summer of 1915, Colonel Knowles of Dundas, commanding officer of the 77th Regiment, received instructions and was authorized to raise a battalion of soldiers to be known as the 129th Wentworth Overseas Battalion.

At the Waterdown council meeting of Dec. 15, 1915, members agreed to grant the use of the drill shed to Lt. Cecil Nicholson for recruiting purposes.

On Dec. 27, 1915, Lt. E. Stanley Sawell of Waterdown was officially accepted as an officer of the 129th and appointed to Waterdown to assist Nicholson.

The drill shed was an old wooden building, located on land adjacent to the Waterdown Public and Continuation School at the southern end of Main Street South. The building was erected in 1867 “for military purposes," following an agreement between the Crown, who agreed to advance the sum of $440 toward its construction and the corporation of East Flamborough Township. However, it was badly in need of repairs when it had been inspected prior to council giving its permission.

Still, it was used and through the kindness of Steven E. Sawell, the Flamborough Archives holds two very fine photographs of the recruits, taken during the winter of 1914-1916, lined up in front of the building — the men in the photograph include Nicholson, George Arnold, Thomas English, Lewis Best, James Bousfield, Richard James, William Alderson, Lloyd Binkley and George Willis.

Besides his recruiting time in Waterdown, Lt. Sawell was also ordered to undertake compiling a military census of the area, east of the Hamilton-Guelph Highway (present-day Highway 6) and south of Dundas Street — East Flamborough Township.

He visited every home in the area, recording all the relevant particulars regarding every male of military age — although the idea of conscription had not been raised in 1915-16, or discussed openly in public the government order suggests that they had it in mind.