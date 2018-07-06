Their names should be familiar to any community in North America that has a newspaper.

They are reporters, editors, and sales people cajoling, engaging and questioning politicians, business owners, teachers and steelworkers about their lives, beliefs and dreams, holding people accountable and delivering fair and balanced reporting to the public.

What happened to those five people working for the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland who were mercilessly gunned down epitomizes the state of North America’s journalism. Those people are us, a dwindling number of dedicated reporters and editors committed to upholding the pillars of democracy.

Since the rise of United States President Donald Trump, the attacks insults, and threats against journalists have continued to escalate to a near crescendo. The calls of ‘fake news” and “enemy of the people” have even transcended the border into Canada where reporters are denigrated for doing their jobs of holding people, government and businesses to account for their actions.

Those Capital Gazette employees: Rob Hiaasen, 59, assistant editor, Wendi Winters, 65, special projects; John McNamara, 56, sports reporter; Gerald Fischman, 61, editorial page editor; and Rebecca Smith, 34, sales assistant, toiled in a community for their local daily newspaper doing the jobs that they love while upholding the principles of journalism.

For that they were gun down by a crazed person upset at the paper’s coverage.

Talk to any reporter and they will have a story about a threat from a disgruntled person that they have reported on, or they can recount being in a threatening situation. In the time of social media, those threats have multiplied, becoming more widespread with the language exceedingly chilling.

And yet reporters soldier on. After 12 journalists were killed in January 2015 at the French magazine Charlie Hebdo the survivors regrouped and published their next issue.

The same scenario played out in Annapolis, with Capital Gazette reporters in makeshift offices scrambled to put out the next day’s edition, describing in sobering detail how their friends and comrades were killed.

But it isn’t just the physical violence journalists have had to contend with over the years, but more widespread fear of losing their jobs through budget cuts, layoffs and even closings.