Community support is not easily defined as it can mean different things to different people. It is very personal. Like an umbrella, a critical variety of core community services occurs each and every day in this very community, covering a broad range of essential social services, a diverse range of interventions and supports. The sheer expanse and range of services verify the diversity of the community and indicates that community need is not a homogeneous activity.

For a community to be healthy and vibrant, it must work together to stand united, to support all members in the community who are vulnerable, at risk or live in isolation.

For many, we are all but one circumstance away from being one of those households we typically stereotype as being "in need" or "vulnerable." Flamborough has built a spirit of convergence and takes on the approach of "all of us."

There are many challenges facing the community of Flamborough: skyrocketing housing prices, the increase in unstable employment, the rapidly aging population and the prevalence of mental illness. Together, these and other factors can place households and individuals in disguised uncertainty.

Multiple services are required to assist individuals in all walks of life, and United Way Halton & Hamilton brings the necessary tools together to support those needs. With multiple partnerships, residents of Flamborough can access the impactful programs they need in order for the entire community to flourish.

We work hard to ensure everyone in the community has a network of support. We work to tackle poverty from the root cause up, address the impact mental illness has on society and its stigma, to ensure seniors do not live in isolation and have access to services they need for a good quality of life, and to ensure no child is left behind. Our ability to be change makers is all thanks to friends and neighbours living in our local communities who help us all achieve these shared goals.

Today, United Way invests in many programs, with 13 of those programs serving Flamborough residents.

Of the 13 programs, a number support growing families in all stages of their lives, starting with providing opportunities for young people. Youth in the community have the highest risk of entering poverty, and research shows five per cent of youth not living in poverty in 2013 were considered impoverished by 20141. This research informs United Way Halton & Hamilton, along with its partners, the Social Planning and Research Council and others to define focus on local investments and partnerships. Programs such as the Matching Services at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hamilton & Burlington, Children and Youth Health and Fitness, and Day Camps at YMCA of Hamilton/Burlington/Brantford all support children to flourish and be the best they can be.

When Hamilton resident Evan was just 24 months old, he contracted meningococcal meningitis, and in the blink of an eye, his life changed forever. He was no longer able to walk, talk, play with his sister, or enjoy the normal, everyday life of a toddler. Recently, Evan attended Camp Marydale and takes part in daily fun activities, such as swimming, hiking, and playing with other children and is offered specialized support and one-on-one care.

This camp is one of many United Way supported programs and offers Flamborough area residents with local transportation services to this very camp. The program also offers subsidized rates for low-income households, ensuring equitable access and inclusion.