You might want to convince others of the rightness of your ways. Attempt to stay on top of a personal matter as well, but use the afternoon to address this concern. You will gain more information, and your listening skills will become a high priority. Tonight: Take off with a friend.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You need to be more aware of what others are expecting from you. You might feel that certain people are being somewhat distracting. Friends seem to surround you. Recognize that you might not have enough time for them right now. Tonight: Where you are, there is a party.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

In the morning, you might want to understand others' motives for doing what you judge to be "off the wall." Imagine what it is like to be each person. Once you have identified more with a key individual or two, you will come up with a great idea. Tonight: A must appearance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You'll be up for an intense interaction with a loved one more than you have been lately. Some of you might get in to work late. Don't be surprised by some of the far-out reactions you receive. Consider a change of pace as being necessary. You have a lot to think about. Tonight: Relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Allow more give-and-take between you and others. You could be in a position where you want to change direction. The unexpected occurs around your day-to-day life. Your schedule might stumble into chaos. Keep a close eye on your budget. Tonight: Make it a special night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Let others know how you feel, and be more open. Your inclination might be to do the opposite, but resist behaving in that way. Feelings remain intense and intuitive. Try to turn a personal matter around through more understanding. Tonight: Accept a friend's suggestion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might feel somewhat naughty in the morning. You could have a difficult time settling in and doing your work before the afternoon. Allow your creativity to flourish when you hit an obstacle. A partner could be full of suggestions. Tonight: Run errands on the way home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Allow your feelings to flourish. A friend might be a naysayer to whatever you suggest. An older friend might be distant for personal reasons. Free yourself up, and enjoy the moment to the max. The afternoon has its own set of hassles, but you can get around them. Tonight: Be frisky.

BORN TODAY: Actress Mindy Sterling (1953), boxer Leon Spinks (1953), fashion designer Giorgio Armani (1934)



www.jacquelinebigar.com