Excess often marks your days. You might not have the control you desire, but you have the ability to make the most of even the wildest situations. You will decide to be a lot more disciplined, not only for your sake, but also for those around you. Tonight: Join others for dinner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Tension builds around your finances. You might want to slow down and look at judgments you are making that cause some of the stress. You are likely to find an easier way of handling some matters that often become triggers. Tonight: Evaluate another way of looking at your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your ability to communicate what is on your mind excels. You are able to see life with renewed enthusiasm. A transformation might be taking a toll on you in your personal life. You are aware of what you need to do. Test the waters first. Tonight: Hang out with a loved one.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You need to move forward and not get stuck worrying about a financial risk. You seem to be on the road to success. Tap into your imagination for additional support and renewed vitality when approaching a difficult issue or intense project. Tonight: Order pizza, or perhaps Chinese.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel appreciated for your high energy, intellect and willingness to take risks. Your creativity helps others to stay enthusiastic. Refuse to use money for power and control. You are likely to want to indulge in some good times. Tonight: Others might resist your ideas at first.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You rarely choose to be subtle, and you will approach your day in this way. Someone at a distance might decide to reach out to you. This person sees life very differently from how you do, but he or she appreciates your authenticity and strength. Tonight: Go to bed early, if you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Focus on your long-term goals. Evaluate where you are. A meeting will give you feedback, support and improved ideas. Your inner circle will take in the comments and support you in your desires. Listen to a friend who cares about you. Tonight: Where the party happens.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be pressured to perform at a high level. Though you do well in this type of situation, a problem still could emerge. Be willing to see whether you misunderstood what is being said or just are not communicating your message clearly. Tonight: Count on a late night.

BORN TODAY: Actor Daniel Radcliffe (1989), musician Slash (1965), actress Charisma Carpenter (1970)

www.jacquelinebigar.com