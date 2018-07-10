On July 3 at 2:20 p.m., police were called to Safari Road to investigate a malfunctioning dump truck and the possible dumping of asphalt into a ditch.

As the crew attempted to quickly leave the area, equipment fell from the back of one of their vehicles. The driver was cautioned and issued a ticket for having an insecure load.

On July 4 at 10:29 a.m., police stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 8. It was discovered that the driver was under suspension and the driver was issued a summons and the driver's licence seized.

On July 4 police were called to the parking lot of a business on Highway 5 for a hit-and-run accident. A witness was able to obtain the licence plate of the vehicle and provided a description to police.

Police visited the suspect’s residence where they issued a summons for failing to remain.

On July 6 at 7:30 p.m., police were called to 10th Concession West after a report of a vehicle in the ditch that had hit a tree.

Police attended the owner’s address, who claimed that she was avoiding a deer when she lost control of her vehicle and hit the tree. The driver was unable to provide her driver’s licence or proof of insurance. She was issued tickets for five infractions.

On the morning of July 7 police located a stolen Chevrolet van left abandoned on Woodhill Road. The owner attended the scene and took possession of the vehicle.

On July 7 police were called to a rural property on Highway 5 for a trailer and excavator that had been dumped there. A check revealed that both were listed as stolen with Niagara Regional Police Service. The stolen items were seized and towed and Niagara police were advised of the find.

On July 8 police were called to a fire at a residence on 10th Concession West. Five pets in the home were extracted, but one perished in the fire.