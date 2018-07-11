Tailoring a ‘smart supplement’

The research team from Staterra Inc. and Carleton University has set out to quantify exercise-induced changes in several metabolites in the body.

Using the technique of mass spectrometry, methods have been developed to examine metabolites extracted from dried blood samples of athletes at set intervals over the course of a long-distance run.

This leading-edge technique allows for easy identification of important metabolites required during physical activity. With this information, a “smart supplement” can be tailored to aid in efficient performance and recovery.

Only the necessary and required metabolites are included — to avoid burdening the athlete’s body with excretion of unnecessary components.

Focus on metabolic effect

Significant knowledge gaps exist regarding the ways that metabolites, such as amino acids, impact athletic performance and recovery.

This study attempts to fill in these gaps by determining whether there is a specific metabolic pattern in endurance runners. To paint a clearer picture of what is happening to amino acids during endurance training, participants in the study do not take any type of amino acid supplementation.

Preliminary data indicate a clear pattern in several metabolites. More surprisingly, the data show that several amino acids, which are currently very popular as fitness supplements, are dependent on the individual. This means that different athletes would have a different metabolic pattern as they exercise. This may explain why some athletes thrive on fitness supplements while others do not.

Our study suggests a new and innovative approach to fitness supplementation, where the metabolic changes at the cellular level are identified — to develop supplements that will enhance performance, increase recovery and prevent injury.

Focusing on metabolic effects during physical activity should be the new norm in developing safe and efficient supplements.

Jeffrey Smith, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry and Institute of Biochemistry, Carleton University

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article.