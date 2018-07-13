2018 has been a year of both highs and lows for Flamborough Connects.

Our new brand and website have been widely accepted and praised.

We’ve developed a new partnership with Healthy Communities — Healthy Youth and look forward to new opportunities and projects.

Our board has grown and taken on the task of strategizing for the future growth of this community and the organization. These are all positive and natural changes for a 40-year-old organization that adapts to the needs of the community.

But we’ve had some lows, as well. A collaborative transportation grant application with our community service partners Glanbrook, Ancaster and the City of Hamilton, was turned down. Those funds would have partially covered seniors’ social trips and grocery bus services.

Our United Way funding was cut — that represented 10 per cent of our overall revenue and a staff position. Recently, our seniors’ co-ordinator Tara Rusin moved on.

Tara did extraordinary work in the year she was with us. She implemented a senior education program, in partnership with the Flamborough Seniors Centre, that included financial literacy, senior driving and volunteerism. She planned and facilitated many social outings and opportunities for seniors throughout the Flamborough community — from Waterdown to Rockton to Freelton to Carlisle.

I already miss Tara because she was more than a wonderful colleague, she became a friend — like she was with all the seniors she interacted with. I truly hope we have the opportunity to work on future projects together.

The charitable sector is always challenged by funding. I have spent the majority of my career in the charitable sector and I am always amazed by how much can be done with so little — and how committed the professionals are who dedicate their careers to serving others.

Flamborough Connects will continue to support seniors in this community, but we can’t do it without the support of the Flamborough community.