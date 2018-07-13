At a recent meeting of Hamilton city council, the claim was made that Hamilton has the lowest or second lowest property taxes when compared to other municipalities in Ontario.

That got our attention as just weeks earlier, Hamilton’s finance department had released a report that compared property taxes in 111 Ontario municipalities.

The report indicated that while commercial property taxes on office buildings are 11 per cent lower and large industrial are 15 per cent lower in Hamilton than comparator municipalities, Hamilton’s property taxes in other categories are higher. For example, detached bungalows are six per cent higher, multi-residential including walk-up and highrise apartments are 13 per cent higher, standard industrial taxes are 24 per cent higher and commercial neighbourhood shopping centres are 12 per cent higher.

We decided to "fact-check" the claim and went to Hamilton’s website to undertake our own comparisons. The first comparison was for a typical bungalow in 29 Ontario municipalities with a population of 100,000 and over. In 2017 Hamilton ranked 18th at $4,036. The medium was $3,703 while the average was $3,860. Surprisingly, the lowest rate was Toronto East at $2,922 while Markham has the highest at $5,641.

Furthermore, as every other Ontario municipality, Hamilton has different tax rates for various categories, ranging in 2017 from 1.3122 per cent for residential, to 5.8543 per cent for large industrial.

Ontarians will go to the polls on Oct. 22 to elect new municipal councils for the next four years. Between now and election day, we will compare Hamilton’s property taxes in different categories on a weekly basis. The results will be shared with FCC members as well as with all the registered candidates.

As the "Voice of Business" in Flamborough, the FCC has been calling for greater municipal service delivery efficiencies and improved fiscal transparency in Hamilton for years — especially with the increased number of "sole source contracts" that prevent competitive bids.

The comparisons will better equip voters to be more informed as they prepare to cast their ballots on Oct. 22.

— Arend Kersten is the director of policy and advocacy for the Flamborough Chamber of Commerce.