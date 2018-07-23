Trade is the lifeblood of the Canadian economy.

Here in Flamborough, not much more than an hour from the Canada-U. S. border, we know this well.

That’s why I’m so concerned that Justin Trudeau and the Liberals have failed to adequately protect markets and jobs that rely on international trade.

Canada’s Conservatives are willing to work with the government to get misguided U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum removed and pre-empt threatened tariffs on our critical auto sector.

We know in Hamilton and southern Ontario how serious this is.

While the folly of U.S. protectionism is that it threatens jobs on both sides of the border, it’s not enough to sit idly by. With NAFTA negotiations stalled and a new deal in jeopardy, Parliament must act now to diversify Canada’s export markets. Which is why last week Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called on the prime minister to convene an emergency session of the House of Commons to approve the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Signed by Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Mexico, Singapore, Vietnam and four other countries in March 2018, the CPTPP trade agreement reduces tariffs in countries representing 13 per cent of the global economy.

These are new and emerging markets for Canadian goods. Yet the Liberals have stalled on ratifying CPTPP.

Why wait? If we do, Canadian firms risk losing first-mover advantages on the potential boost of $20 billion to Canadian income over the next decade. Given U.S. protectionism, why not recall Parliament to ratify this agreement now? The Liberals say "Let’s wait until the fall."

It’s this kind of inaction and lack of plan that worries me and the entire Conservative caucus. We need to act now to defend Canadian jobs, not later.