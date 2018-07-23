It breaks my heart, and all our volunteers feel the same way, when we have to tell people we have no more room at the shelter.

We are full to the rafters.

There are so many moms with litters of kittens out there needing rescue, but our hands are tied. Most rescues are in the same position at this time of year.

Adoptions tend to slow down during the summer months of July and August. Families are more concerned with upcoming vacations, planning children’s summer activities, there is little to no time for a new family pet.

Mid-September is when adoptions start to pick up once again.

Our main wish is that more owners have their pets spayed or neutered — we cannot drive this home enough.

And it's not just cats — dog adoptions are on the rise at the charity.

Let’s talk about Chester. He was brought to Animal Adoptions of Flamborough (AAF) by a concerned citizen after being found wandering in Waterdown.

We held him for five days waiting for an owner to come forth, yet knew that was most likely wishful thinking. He had no microchip and no collar, so after a vet check, vaccinations and microchipping came dental work.

His teeth were beyond bad, to the point some were falling out. He is now the toothless wonder dog.