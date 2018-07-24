RE: 2018 a year of highs and lows for Flamborough Connects, Review, July 12 issue

A recent article published in the Flamborough Review suggests concerns about the allocation of United Way funding in the coming year. I would like to clarify a few points.

First and foremost, when it comes to investing donor dollars, what’s raised locally stays local.

We are proud to see 13 supported programs being accessed by Flamborough residents. These vital programs include matching services by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton and Hamilton, abuse prevention and crisis support by Sexual Assault Centre Hamilton, and St. Joseph’s Villa seniors day program.

We know we must evolve and adapt to new realities. The most pressing of these realities is that donations are not meeting the demands of agencies and, we must do more.

For the past three years, we have consulted with, and listened to, our partner agencies and community members to reposition to create an investment strategy that ensures the greatest impact. Now we are delivering on what the community has asked us to do.

With this in mind, we have launched a new, rigorous and evidence-driven application process that helps community volunteers lead decisions about funding, all based on what the community has raised.

The Review article suggested agencies received little notice for upcoming funding changes. In fact, we have been connecting with all United Way agencies regularly over the past three years to notify them of the impending changes.

It’s going to take all of us — government, community, agencies, corporate partners and funding organizations — to make lasting change. The need is great. The community must rally together to embrace transformation and build a network of support that will improve the lives of the most vulnerable among us.

Brad Park, United Way Halton & Hamilton president and CEO