Under the new law, you can possess up to 30 grams of legal cannabis, dried or equivalent in non-dried form in public. And you can share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis with other adults. But you'd better make sure they are adults: give or sell pot to someone under 18 and you’re looking at up to 14 years in jail.

You can only buy dried or fresh cannabis and cannabis oil from a provincially-licensed retailer or online from the federal government. The law says nothing about hashish. Edibles are excluded, as are marijuana vapes. And, while you can “share” your marijuana, but you can’t sell it. That’s illegal dealing.

And you’ll have to buy seeds, seedlings or clones from a licensed dealer. Presumably, the new regulations will make it illegal to sell seeds and clones.

You can make cannabis products, such as food and drinks, at home as long as organic solvents are not used to create concentrated products. But the law is not clear about the legality of baking with cannabis and transporting the stuff to a friend’s place. Will there be a rule like Ontario’s law against transporting an open bottle of wine or case of beer?

I think the government has made things far too complicated. People will still be charged, either under provincial laws, which do not carry a criminal record, or federal laws, which do. It will be up to the police to decide which charges will be laid.

As well, the people convicted of simple possession will not have their criminal records erased. In several of the U.S. states where marijuana was legalized, criminal records were destroyed. That should be done here; people who have done something now recognized as relatively harmless should not be stuck with records that affect their ability to get a job or travel.

There will likely be a class action lawsuit filed in the next few months to try to force the government into suspending the criminal records of people convicted of offences for things that will be legal under the new law, things like simple possession and cultivation of four or fewer plants. If I had a marijuana record, I probably wouldn’t wait for this lawsuit to grind through the courts. I’d get the forms and apply now.

(To get them, simply google “Official PBC Record Suspension Application Guide and Forms” and the material you need will show up on the National Parole Board website. Ignore the ads for companies that offer help. This is something you probably can handle yourself.)

Mark Bourrie is a lawyer practicing in Lanark County and Ottawa. He is also a part-time professor of History and Canadian Studies and an author. You can reach him at mbourrie@yahoo.com or 613-255-2158.