I am a domestic archeologist. The real job title is professional home organizer but the one that most people snap to most readily is professional home declutterer.

For 15 years, I have had the rare job of dipping into a wide variety of homes and histories. I am usually brought up in conversation when a real estate agent says, “You need someone who can come in and get you decluttered. I know a guy who knows a guy.”

I’m that guy: the guy a guy knows.

Decluttering a stranger’s home takes tact. It also takes a particular skill set loaded with empathy, humour, passion and a fondness for my fellow humans, not to mention physical and mental endurance.

In future columns, I want to walk you through the ins and outs of your options when it comes to decluttering your home: How to deal with paper? Who do you go to for getting rid of old furniture? The real value of “collectibles,” good estate and antique people, great consignment store people, and a whole world of charities and great giving people who can bring new life and meaning to your old stuff.

Be prepared for stories, humour and a lot of human understanding for we are all notorious custodians of stuff, and I have seen it all.

Often I am asked into someone’s private spaces to bring a bit more Zen to the home and the overwhelmed owners buried under a world of deferred detritus, sometimes to find a long-lost treasure, sometimes to help people find the “lost thread,” as one client once phrased it.

So, let’s start with you joining in the conversation and asking me, via email, the two questions everybody wants to know:

1 — How long does it take to declutter and organize a house?

2 — On a scale of one to 10, how do I rate, clutter-wise? (People all want to know how bad they really are.)