July 30 was the United Nations’ International Friendship Day and World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

That may seem an odd juxtaposition, but celebrating international friendship and anti trafficking on the same day kind of makes sense. Who needs a friend more than those most vulnerable and abused?

The UN website defines human trafficking as “ … a crime that exploits women, children and men for numerous purposes including forced labour and sex. The International Labor Organization estimates that 21 million people are victims of forced labour globally.” It affects all ages and all genders.

A couple weeks ago, Global News noted that: “A new Statistics Canada report suggests the majority of human trafficking victims in Canada are women and girls younger than 25. Between 2009 and 2016, 865 victims of human trafficking became known to police, 95 per cent of them female and 72 per cent under the age of 25. The report says children under the age of 18 accounted for more than a quarter of the victims, while one-third were trafficked over international borders.”

There was a widely-reported case in Hamilton just this year.

The Huffington Post, in September 2017 asked, “Is Elder Guardianship a New Form of Human Trafficking?” The article went on to describe incredible situations like Lillie’s story: “Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016 was Lillie’s 88th birthday and her family didn’t know where she was. A week earlier, on Aug. 30, the court-appointed Emergency Temporary Guardian abducted her from a doctor’s office while her niece was in the other room filling out papers. Although Lillie was happy and safe in her Palm Coast home of twenty years, the guardian 'placed' her into assisted living and refused to tell her family the location.”

International Friendship Day and World Day Against Trafficking in Persons both represent something similar — recognizing opportunities to reach out, share, comfort and assist those who need a friend and understanding.

I know it makes me reflect on how I take my own comfort and good relationships for granted — it is also a challenge to reach out beyond my comfort zone and be a friend to someone in need.

Review Ontario’s Strategy to End Human Trafficking on the Government of Ontario website at www.mcss.gov.on.ca.

— Amelia Steinbring is executive director of Flamborough Connects.