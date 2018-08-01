Many estates are simple. A husband leaves everything to his wife, the wife leaves everything to the kids in equal shares. And if your finances are simple and you die without a will, this is pretty much what happens.

Things get complicated if you own a business that could keep running after you die. It’s also tricky if you have insurance, and you are certainly in dire need of a will if you want to leave certain things – like a cottage or a rental property – to one child and money to another.

My own estate is complex: I have a law practice that will need to be wound up, intellectual property rights lasting 50 years after my death on books that I have written, and a scientific fossil collection that I started when I was 10 years old and that will need to be packed and shipped to the institution I’ve donated it to.

Best thing I can do – that anyone can do, really – is get the ducks in a row when you’re alive. We hope to be around forever, we know we won’t, but next month, or the month after that, always seems like a better time to worry about what others will be stuck with when we’re gone.

In Ontario, you don’t need a lawyer to make a will. There are still ways of writing them out by hand. But you should have the will done by a pro. Will kits are worse than useless. They are designed around laws in the United States. And wills don’t cost much. The real billing for lawyers come in the administration of the estate, and, in Ontario, you’re a fool if you try to handle the estate without legal advice.

Lawyers and people drafting their own rules often make a very simple mistake that ends up costing their heirs – usually spouses – time and money: they treat life insurance payouts as part of the estate.

It happens like this: you buy a life insurance policy and, a few months later, are vapourized by a meteorite. If you have included the payout as an asset in your will, the cheque from the life insurance company goes into the same pool as your savings and investment money, goes through probate, and the court “fee” (actually an inheritance tax) is charged.

But if you specify to the insurance company and in the will that the payout is not part of the estate, the money goes directly to the beneficiary, right away, without the probate fees. That’s because the payout never belonged to the person who died. It was always the beneficiary’s.

If you look at Rob Ford’s widow’s lawsuit over the former mayor’s estate, you’ll see that the insurance payout went into the estate pool, where it’s been locked up for more than two years while people fight over the assets.

Here’s another common mistake: having your funeral wishes written into the will, then having the will filed away somewhere out of sight and out of mind. So we go back to your happy self, walking happily through the flowers when the meteorite hits. You’re gone. Your family gets together with the funeral company, work out a deal and you’re buried in the local cemetery after a fabulous, teary send-off.