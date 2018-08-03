On Oct. 30, 2015, I was thrilled to attend the announcement of a new “community hub” in Greensville.

The encouraging proposal involved co-operation from multilevel government partners (province, school board, city, library, etc.) and would provide a sorely needed new kindergarten to Grade 8 school, library, child care and community space, to be opened in September 2017.

That day represented a high point in the community’s faith and good will toward government. Since that day, the faith and good will has been systematically eroded by delays, excuses, broken promises and poor communication.

On multiple occasions, the Greensville Elementary School project has been held up (primarily by local politicians) as a beacon of government breaking down silos and coming together to address community need. Just this past May, all parties came together to “announce” that the project was ready to be sent out for tender.

I am sorry to all those involved, but this is like celebrating handing in your homework late.

The proposed new opening date is September 2019, two years later than originally promised and almost four years after the announcement. It is now August 2018 and not one shovel has broken soil.

So in Greensville, we wait. While our children learn in a school not adequate for their needs.

While fingers point in different directions seeking to absolve themselves of accountability. While silence prevails, keeping transparency at bay. While another construction season comes and it goes.

So who does the community hold to account? Frankly, I believe the Greensville community is past looking for someone to blame.

In my opinion, all they want is some honesty, results and the community hub/school Greensville families were promised years ago.