Thomas Flintoft of RR 1 Waterdown was among the first group of men from Flamborough to enlist after war was declared in 1914.

The son of William and Jane Flintoft, he was born Feb. 17, 1883, in Grimsby, Ont., with ties to England through his father, who had immigrated in 1866.

Unlike many of the men who became part of the Canadian Expeditionary Force, Flintoft had military training, completing a year of service with the 91st Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders of Canada, from Hamilton, and additional training during the summer of 1913 at Camp Niagara.

By 1914, he was working as a gas engineer in Edmonton, and shortly before the hostilities began, he enlisted in the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. He sailed for England on Oct. 3, 1914, to undergo further training on windswept Salisbury Plain, and then for France, on Dec. 20, 1914.

The Patricias were the first Canadian unit to go to the front and into the trenches. Flintoft was among the first Canadians to be wounded in action, and on Feb. 8, 1915, he was admitted to No. 4 General Hospital at Versailles with a gunshot wound to his right wrist. He returned to the front almost immediately, but within two months was again hospitalized, with a bullet wound to his right leg.

In March 1916, the Canadian Corps was expanded with the newly formed 3rd Canadian Division, including the Patricias, and moved into the southern section of the Ypres Salient in Belgium. During April the soldiers fought a series of muddled and unsuccessful actions, but on April 30, Flintoft earned mention in dispatches for “gallant and distinguished service.”

During the last week of May, the Salient was strangely quiet, and for a few days, the guns were silent. But beginning on June 2, the German army launched a major offensive on the Canadian line that would turn the Salient into a “seething, belching cauldron of death and destruction.”

The Patricias bore the brunt of the heavy attack. The regiment suffered horrendous losses, with many of the bodies of its soldiers, such as Flintoft, never found — he was just one of over 3,000 Canadians killed during the June assault. His death between June 2 and June 4 was officially recorded as “missing in action.”

He is commemorated on the Menin Gate, Ypres, Belgium, and in Grace Church, Waterdown.

— Sylvia Wray is the former archivist at the Flamborough Archives.