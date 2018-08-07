Now, I’m not going to be in the running for a Michelin star, but I like to think I’m far from Kitchen Nightmares.

But the one constant of my culinary exploits is cooking and eating, fresh, local ingredients. Once again, as with many of my food-related habits, it was instilled in me by my parents.

That means to a degree, eating with the ebbs and flows of the Ontario produce season — strawberries, peaches, sweet corn — you name it. But for me, it also means having a critical eye to the origin of the meat I’m buying.

Granted, there are some sacrifices that are made in this regard.

Sometimes to my girlfriend’s chagrin, I will refuse to buy certain items — perhaps asparagus from Peru. Or maybe I won’t buy the USDA pork ribs, regardless of how good a deal they are.

It might, on occasion, mean a change in the menu, but I think it’s worth it.

Part of it is supporting local farmers and food producers and part of it is environmental. What better for the environment — eating a strawberry that was trucked to the local grocery store from California or Mexico or one that travelled 10 minutes down the highway?

But there’s another vitally important factor in all of this. Taste.

Take a fresh bruschetta made with garden ripe tomatoes and compare it to your standard hydroponic tomato.

There’s no comparison to fresh, local produce.

Mind you, you have to make exceptions at times. It’s not as if I forsake fresh vegetables in the winter — I am no fan of scurvy.

But I still look at the produce with a critical eye — how far has it travelled to get to my table?

So next time you’re in the grocery store I’d urge you to pick up some Ontario produce and Canadian meat, whenever possible.

The environment, local farmers — and most importantly, your tastebuds — will thank you.

— Mac Christie is news editor with the Flamborough Review.