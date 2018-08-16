Use the morning for important calls. Despite some uproar, your sense of humor peaks through. Understand what is happening around you. Recognize your options rather than the blockages that have been created. Time could be your ally. Tonight: Entertain at home.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Get your finances in order. You will have a lot of ground to cover in the next few days, whether you want to or not. Loosen up in the afternoon. You could be amazed by what you hear, and may end up disconcerted by someone's response. Just let it go. Tonight: Return a call.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your upbeat personality could make the morning easier, but by the afternoon, you could be wading in murky waters. Be careful when dealing with the afternoon and the choices you make. A family member or a domestic issue could drag you down. Tonight: Stay relaxed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You perk up in the afternoon. Spending some time with a friend could be necessary. This person helps you relax. You feel as if pursuing an even course might be impossible, as you see potholes everywhere. A discussion will help eliminate a problem. Tonight: Let the games begin.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The morning opens up a new possibility. By the afternoon, you once again see restrictions. The solution might not be instantaneous. A close friend or family member could be full of information. Ask questions, if need be. Distance yourself if you have to. Tonight: Make it easy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be slow in creating more of what you want. Someone's temper could cost you a pretty penny. The unexpected is likely to slow you down or create a blockage. Don't worry so much. Relax, and you'll find the right answer. Tonight: At a favorite place with favorite people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You bounce from one topic to another. So much is going through your mind that to others, you might appear fragmented. Open up discussions and honor your feelings. A friend understands you and helps you sort through different issues. Tonight: Could be a late night.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be looking at a situation differently from how others are. Getting a mutual agreement could be difficult if various parties are not on the same page. Eye what is similar rather than different. Consider detaching from the situation for a bit. Tonight: Follow the music.

BORN TODAY: Singer/songwriter Madonna (1958), TV host Kathie Lee Gifford (1953), actress Angela Bassett (1958)

