CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You love bringing your family and/or friends together. Sometimes, you might be busy helping someone make his or her life work. Whatever you do, be gracious and willing to pitch in. Others understand that you give of yourself to demonstrate your caring. Tonight: Take a walk.

This Week: Others demand to be first, so let them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You could not be in better shape to enjoy your life and loved ones. Romance for those who are available soars to new heights. Attached Leos express their caring for their partners. Children feel your affection. Tonight: Do not allow a little tension to interfere with the moment.

This Week: Dive into your work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be difficult to find. You could be thinking about a loved one or be involved in some expression of caring. Know that you do not need to explain your behavior. Examine what you want from a relationship without making any declarations yet. Tonight: Dinner for two.

This Week: Your imagination fuels your creativity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can be lively, especially when dealing with a friend or loved one. The opportunity could arrive to introduce this person to new people whom you also enjoy. You see the bright side of relating right now, as you rarely do. Tonight: Any excuse to keep the party going on and on!

This Week: Someone decides to rain on your parade.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be in the limelight, regardless of whether you want to be. Others seek you out for feedback or a friendly chat. Use care when indulging in the moment, as you easily could go overboard. You love the good life! Tonight: Others want to join you for some good times.

This Week: Watch the revolving door, as people seek you out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You are all smiles, and others notice how upbeat and magnetic you are. Understand that several people are likely to engage you in conversation in order to catch up. You carry your feelings in your expression, at least for now. Tonight: Consider trying a new type of cuisine.

This Week: You are determined not to let anyone or anything trip you up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A loved one feels tightly knit to you. You might not be totally at ease with this person's self-expression when demonstrating this caring. If you feel uncomfortable, you might consider opening up a conversation. Make it OK to distance yourself. Tonight: Off on a fun adventure.

This Week: Expect to dominate most of the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You leap into the forefront when out with friends and/or a loved one. If you are available, you might find that there is more to a friendship than you originally had thought. What you do with this information is up to you. Tonight: Partake in some good times with a special friend.

This Week: Make it OK to extend your summer fun.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You could be more in tune with a quiet Sunday. Join a loved one for a picnic at a favorite spot. Do not forget to take that catnap, too. Some extra R and R will do wonders for your temperament and energy levels. Tonight: Consider how to get a head start on tomorrow.

This Week: Zero in on what you want.

BORN TODAY: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton (1946), fashion designer Coco Chanel (1883), actor Matthew Perry (1969)

