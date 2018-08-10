It’s a fact — summer is beginning to wane and it’s time to start planning your fall schedule of activities.

Flamborough Connects, in partnership with Specialized Training Exercise and Participation Services (STEPS), and with funding from a New Horizons for Seniors grant, is excited to launch a reboot of the popular Wheel of Fitness program in September.

STEPS founder Sandy Sheffield-Young, a registered kinesiologist and master fitness trainer, has been working with 12 local senior volunteers since April.

These volunteers are in the process of becoming certified Wheel of Fitness trainers and will begin delivering free fitness programs for seniors throughout Flamborough, beginning the week of Sept. 10.

Sheffield-Young said the volunteers have been dedicated to learning all about the Wheel of Fitness program.

"They have been meeting regularly to compile safe and effective exercise routines and provide exercises that are both fun and practical for participants," she said. "They are looking forward to their new leadership role."

Part of the project is to help seniors stay fit in their own communities, so the program will be delivered in six locations throughout Flamborough: Rockton, Sheffield, West Flamborough, Freelton, Carlisle and Waterdown.

The Wheel of Fitness program is specifically designed to support seniors with exercises that help them stay both fit and independent. Exercises help improve the ability to carry, kneel, walk, hold things, lift, bend, squat, climb and reach.

The exercise class focuses on maintaining routine physical activities, increasing active living and preventing falls.

We are thrilled that twice as many volunteers signed up to participate than we expected — and likewise local churches and community centres to loan space. It truly demonstrates that this community supports seniors and that seniors are engaged to take on leadership roles that benefit themselves and their peers. Thank you!