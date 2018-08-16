I’d love to be a traffic cop with the OPP, just for a day.
I’d drive a ghost car and find the people weaving through traffic, tailgating, cutting people off, and passing on the shoulder. I think that would be one of the most satisfying ways of making a living. People really need to get their act together on the province’s highways, and enforcement saves lives.
But ghost cars are not the most common system of enforcement. In the country, police rely on speed traps, usually under overpasses and at turn-arounds. They collect a lot of fines from speeders, but many dangerous aggressive drivers drive at close to the speed limit.
How do you deal with tickets? First, you can save a lot of trouble by obeying the speed limit. Your second choice is to never go 15 kilometers an hour over the limit. That way, if you do get a ticket, you won’t lose demerit points.
And don’t drive while on the phone unless you have a hands-free system. The amount of the fine is much more than the cost of getting a good hands-free Bluetooth setup, and the offence also carries three demerit points. Both the fine and the points may go up soon, as many police officers believe they are still not enough of a deterrent.
Once you do get a ticket, you can go to court. It’s only worthwhile if it’s a large fine or the points put your license at risk. You’re likely doing yourself a favour if you hire one of the paralegal companies that specialize in this work.
If you’re charged with a Criminal Code offence like impaired driving, it’s a different matter. You’re in serious trouble and you need to consult a lawyer, even if you want to just plead guilty and get it over with.
In some ways, people are much better drivers these days. When I was a kid and a teenager back in the last century, growing up outside a small town, it was somewhat normal for people to drive around with a beer. In fact, beer bottles were at least as common as pop bottles in the ditches along the highway near my house.
The highway was a fairly good source for spending money.
There was also a lot more night racing. The concession roads in our area were black with rubber from spun tires, and dragsters painted a “start” and a “stop” line on the road leading out of a local village.
But there was also less traffic, and, I think, most drivers were less aggressive than they are now.
I travel a lot in eastern Ontario and I see many drivers who have no regard for anyone else on the road, and who are willing to gamble their lives to get to wherever they’re going just a moment sooner. It’s also clear that drivers of muscle cars and high-end SUVs and sports cars have bought into the hyper-entitlement and aggressiveness that’s pushed by car advertising.
That said, some people do get pulled over for very minor infractions. And police do over-charge. By that, I mean they lay a charge that’s more serious than the offence that’s been committed.
Take, for example, the charge of careless driving. Carelessness is a state of mind, not an action, and most careless driving charges can be defended. In fact, paralegal companies make their livings off vague charges like “careless driving”.
Inside most careless driving charges is a lesser offence. Say you’re charged with careless driving because you rear-ended a car that came to a sudden stop in front of you. Careless driving carries a penalty of six demerit points. A conviction for the offence of “following too closely” hits you with four demerit points.
That’s still a lot, but for someone with a new license or whose license is already hanging by a thread because of demerit points, those two points could mean a big difference. Careless driving convictions are also rather unpopular with insurance companies.
You or your paralegal might be smart to go to court to bargain down your charge, reduce your fine and save your license from as many demerit points as possible.
And, while we don’t have photo radar along Highway 401 and Highway 7 anymore, people in Eastern Ontario are getting some unpleasant surprises in the mail. Ottawa is one of the cities in Ontario that has contracted a private company to install red light cameras at busy intersections.
The fine is a shocker: $260, plus a $60 “victim surcharge” and a $5 handling fee. The ticket comes from Markham in a plain brown envelope with no return address. Make the mistake of thinking it’s junk mail and throw it away, and you’ll end up paying even more.
This is a tough ticket to fight. Because there are no demerit points, most people just pay it. If you do go to court, you’ll end up visiting the very long lines at the City of Ottawa building on Constellation Drive, near Algonquin College. Once you have a court date, you will be able to bargain down the fine, probably getting it cut in half.
Beating it is another matter. I saw one man win his case when the photo, supposedly taken at 3 p.m., was obviously shot at night. He had received a similar ticket a month earlier, which was legitimate. It was taken at night. His defence: someone screwed up.
And, while he was found not guilty, no one seemed too interested in how this mistake happened.
In another case, a woman beat the ticket by saying a flag man at a road construction site had waved her into the intersection.
People living in small valley towns aren’t used to the intense parking enforcement and the big fines that they get in Ottawa. If you do get City of Ottawa parking tickets, you can try to have the fine reduced by going to the Service Ontario office in City Hall. The going rate used to be half-off, and the process was quick. Now, you can expect to wait at least an hour, and maybe you’ll get 25 per cent off.
Is it worth it? Probably not.
Mark Bourrie is a lawyer based in Carleton Place and Ottawa, and a part-time professor of History and Canadian Studies. You can reach him at bourrielaw@gmail.com or 613-255-2158. This column is for information only and is not legal advice.
