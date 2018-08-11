Every year, lost dog and garage sale signs get bigger and more elaborate. Some are as big as a 22-by-28-inch Bristol board. They are taped over to be weatherproof.
But after the event, or months after you lost your dog, it's time to take down these unsightly, peeling messes.
Come on — clean up after yourself.
Deb Gray, Freelton
