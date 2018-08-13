The country is reeling after four people were gunned down in a city on the East Coast and this time, it’s personal.

On the morning of Friday, Aug. 10, shots rang out from an apartment complex in a suburban area of Fredericton, N.B. After the shooting was over, four people: Fredericton Police Force Const. Lawrence Robert (Robb) Costello, 45, Const. Sara Mae Helen Burns, 43, local musician Donnie Robichaud, 42, and his partner Bobbie Lee Wright, 32, were dead and once again, the nation is asking, “Why?”

Let me set this straight: this is not the Fredericton I know and love.

Fredericton, or Freddy as the locals affectionately call it, is a community with heart. I lived there while going to St. Thomas University and I can tell you — it is a city that loves culture. Strolling down the streets of this university town located on the St. John River, one could take in live theatre, head down to a pub like the Snooty Fox or into my favourite bookstore, the Owl’s Nest (now closing after 26 years) and stay all stay cozied up in a nook reading.

It is home to the Beaverbrook Art Gallery and the Garrison District has been transformed into a haven for artists of all disciplines.

It may have been a city with all the problems other cities faced, but Fredericton seemed more like a town than anything else.

I lived in New Brunswick for about four years — and during my time in either Woodstock, Miramichi or Fredericton — not once did I feel unsafe or that the communities I lived in were unfriendly. That is why seeing it on the news in this light shook me.

This shooting has turned the city into a statistic and that saddens me.

As awful as this crime is — Matthew Vincent Raymond has been formally charged with four counts of first-degree murder — what makes it at least bearable is knowing that people are coming together united in their grief, celebrating the lives of their neighbours and friends.

In every one of these shootings, there always seems to be one characteristic that is present and that is the unity expressed by those left behind.