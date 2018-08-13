A section of Dundas Street East will be closed through downtown Waterdown Aug. 18-19 to accommodate the Waterdown ArtsFest, hosted by a Griffin Street business.

The event organizer is hopeful the festival will attract up to 36,000 people.

The road closure will see many cars and trucks on our roads and will result in long lines of traffic on both sides of the village, as well as on neighbouring streets.

Festivalgoers will try parking as close as they can to the main attractions. Side streets will be narrowed and unsafe for children.

There will be a shuttle bus from Memorial Park, but this location has a very small unmarked parking lot and an uncontrolled exit onto Hamilton Street North. It is located across from a very busy plaza with a grocery store.

The shuttle bus coming in and out of the parking lot will cause further traffic congestion.

If an accident were to occur on the QEW or Highway 403, such as the one that took place on June 25 that resulted in the highway's closure, then all roads around Hamilton, Burlington, Ancaster and Waterdown would be jammed with motorists making their way to Dundas Street (Highway 5) and Parkside Drive as an alternate route.

Where will they go if these cars meet with another detour on Dundas Street at Mill and Main streets?

On June 25, there were major traffic delays. It took some folks two hours to get from Burlington into Waterdown as vehicles on the highway exited at Waterdown Road and slowly made their way to Dundas Street.

In my opinion, this road closure to accommodate a festival is not feasible and should never have been allowed.