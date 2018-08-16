Throughout the summer, the Conservative caucus has been having meetings across the country to talk to workers, businesses and local labour groups as part of a “Defend Local Jobs” tour.

Whether we have been talking to shop owners, walking the factory line talking to workers or having a coffee in the financial controller or CEO’s office, we’re hearing the views of Canadians regarding Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs and the threat of more.

Why is this so important? Because Canadian workers have been facing a direct threat to their livelihood for months. And despite having over a year to prepare for this situation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal government have made it clear that they don’t have a plan.

In June, the United States imposed tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum imports. Then came the threat of tariffs on auto imports, as well.

The economic impact is devastating. TD Bank warns that 160,000 jobs in the auto sector are at risk — that’s 20 per cent of all manufacturing jobs in Canada.

The current tariffs have created uncertainty in our steel, aluminum and auto industries. We know this very directly in the Hamilton area.

From a local perspective, Dean Allison, the member of Parliament for Niagara West, has been one of the leaders on this cross-country tour which will reach a total of 21 stops from British Columbia to the Maritimes by the time it wraps up at the end of August. In Flamborough-Glanbrook and Hamilton, I’ve spoken with business leaders in manufacturing and agriculture.

The point of the tour is to get the best ideas from workers, businesses and local labour groups, bringing people together to find out how Canada should respond to this threat and protect communities that are most vulnerable to these tariffs.

If you have thoughts, feedback or ideas that you would like to share, contact me at my constituency office by phone at 905-574-0474 or email at david.sweet@parl.gc.ca

As we continue to hold the Trudeau government to account, we will always stand behind our steel, aluminum and auto industries. Listening to the people directly affected by the trade and tariff issues is an essential part of that effort so that we can assist in any way we can in Ottawa and throughout the country.