Oh, the joys of animal rescue.

This is not something one just likes; one must be passionate about it. It is a seven-day-a-week job, with no pay — other than the good feeling one gets when you are able to help save another pet.

Answering calls from folks desperate to rehome a cat or dog, or perhaps a pet found out in the heat or cold.

The worst part is when I have to inform them that there is no more room at the shelter. We are full to the roof, as all rescues are at this time of year.

Adoptions fall off during the summer months, and kitten season has been in full swing. We currently have 35 kittens at the shelter awaiting special people to walk through the door and take them home.

That number does not account for the two litters we have in foster homes, plus the ones at the clinic waiting to be medically fit to head off into our care.

The SPCA is also closed for intakes because they, too, are full.

We live in a transient society; people are always on the move. We are told they cannot take their pets with them.

I shall never understand why they wait until the last day to call us asking that we take in their so-called, cherished family member. Should plans not have been made some time ago?

It is very frustrating, to say the least.