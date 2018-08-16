Oh, the joys of animal rescue.
This is not something one just likes; one must be passionate about it. It is a seven-day-a-week job, with no pay — other than the good feeling one gets when you are able to help save another pet.
Answering calls from folks desperate to rehome a cat or dog, or perhaps a pet found out in the heat or cold.
The worst part is when I have to inform them that there is no more room at the shelter. We are full to the roof, as all rescues are at this time of year.
Adoptions fall off during the summer months, and kitten season has been in full swing. We currently have 35 kittens at the shelter awaiting special people to walk through the door and take them home.
That number does not account for the two litters we have in foster homes, plus the ones at the clinic waiting to be medically fit to head off into our care.
The SPCA is also closed for intakes because they, too, are full.
We live in a transient society; people are always on the move. We are told they cannot take their pets with them.
I shall never understand why they wait until the last day to call us asking that we take in their so-called, cherished family member. Should plans not have been made some time ago?
It is very frustrating, to say the least.
Then there are those who call wanting us to take in a cat or kitten but don't follow though.
First we check with the shelter to find out if we have room, then we notify the clinic we have another one coming in.
Lots of time spent on the phone making arrangements — and to what end? No one shows up, and it was all a waste of time and effort.
Please appreciate the fact that we are all volunteers. Most have full-time jobs outside the rescue, and their ability to assist is limited.
Most donations go toward vet expenses, and with no government funding, keeping the bank account in the black is always a struggle.
Thanks to The Dutch Mill for hosting the car show last weekend — we had a great turnout, and to those who supported the yard sale at the shelter. All is appreciated by two- and four-legged friends.
— Mary Lamb is president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.
Oh, the joys of animal rescue.
This is not something one just likes; one must be passionate about it. It is a seven-day-a-week job, with no pay — other than the good feeling one gets when you are able to help save another pet.
Answering calls from folks desperate to rehome a cat or dog, or perhaps a pet found out in the heat or cold.
The worst part is when I have to inform them that there is no more room at the shelter. We are full to the roof, as all rescues are at this time of year.
Adoptions fall off during the summer months, and kitten season has been in full swing. We currently have 35 kittens at the shelter awaiting special people to walk through the door and take them home.
That number does not account for the two litters we have in foster homes, plus the ones at the clinic waiting to be medically fit to head off into our care.
The SPCA is also closed for intakes because they, too, are full.
We live in a transient society; people are always on the move. We are told they cannot take their pets with them.
I shall never understand why they wait until the last day to call us asking that we take in their so-called, cherished family member. Should plans not have been made some time ago?
It is very frustrating, to say the least.
Then there are those who call wanting us to take in a cat or kitten but don't follow though.
First we check with the shelter to find out if we have room, then we notify the clinic we have another one coming in.
Lots of time spent on the phone making arrangements — and to what end? No one shows up, and it was all a waste of time and effort.
Please appreciate the fact that we are all volunteers. Most have full-time jobs outside the rescue, and their ability to assist is limited.
Most donations go toward vet expenses, and with no government funding, keeping the bank account in the black is always a struggle.
Thanks to The Dutch Mill for hosting the car show last weekend — we had a great turnout, and to those who supported the yard sale at the shelter. All is appreciated by two- and four-legged friends.
— Mary Lamb is president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.
Oh, the joys of animal rescue.
This is not something one just likes; one must be passionate about it. It is a seven-day-a-week job, with no pay — other than the good feeling one gets when you are able to help save another pet.
Answering calls from folks desperate to rehome a cat or dog, or perhaps a pet found out in the heat or cold.
The worst part is when I have to inform them that there is no more room at the shelter. We are full to the roof, as all rescues are at this time of year.
Adoptions fall off during the summer months, and kitten season has been in full swing. We currently have 35 kittens at the shelter awaiting special people to walk through the door and take them home.
That number does not account for the two litters we have in foster homes, plus the ones at the clinic waiting to be medically fit to head off into our care.
The SPCA is also closed for intakes because they, too, are full.
We live in a transient society; people are always on the move. We are told they cannot take their pets with them.
I shall never understand why they wait until the last day to call us asking that we take in their so-called, cherished family member. Should plans not have been made some time ago?
It is very frustrating, to say the least.
Then there are those who call wanting us to take in a cat or kitten but don't follow though.
First we check with the shelter to find out if we have room, then we notify the clinic we have another one coming in.
Lots of time spent on the phone making arrangements — and to what end? No one shows up, and it was all a waste of time and effort.
Please appreciate the fact that we are all volunteers. Most have full-time jobs outside the rescue, and their ability to assist is limited.
Most donations go toward vet expenses, and with no government funding, keeping the bank account in the black is always a struggle.
Thanks to The Dutch Mill for hosting the car show last weekend — we had a great turnout, and to those who supported the yard sale at the shelter. All is appreciated by two- and four-legged friends.
— Mary Lamb is president of Animal Adoptions of Flamborough.