"Our government will wait and see what the city's transit priorities are after the municipal election, and whether it is for the $1 billion LRT project or other projects that council wants, the Ontario government will be there with funding," spokesperson Justine Lewkowicz emailed.

Ford's promise is crucially important because LRT is shaping up to be a key election issue for both the mayoral and council races.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who was instrumental in getting the previous Liberal government to fund the project, remains solidly behind the 14-kilometre line from McMaster University to Eastgate Square as a catalyst for economic development.

His main challenger, Vito Sgro, a political organizer and accountant, argues the money could be better used to improve regular bus service across a wider swath of the community, repair roads, and potentially create a bus rapid transit system.

According to provincial transit agency Metrolinx, $105 million has already been spent on the LRT project, including $45 million in property acquisitions along the route.

Skelly says the Ford government has no intention of weighing into the election debate. "The money is here. The city council is going to have to actually take a stand one way or another."

A former city councillor and fierce LRT opponent, Skelly was elected in June to represent the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook. She's the city's only Tory MPP. Hamilton's other four ridings are held by New Democrats.

Apparently she played a key planning role in bringing Ford to town last Thursday for a series of private meetings with local business leaders. Ford toured ArcelorMittal Dofasco, Hamilton Port Authority facilities, and met business leaders at Hamilton International Airport.

According to Skelly, they discussed, among others things, the movement of goods, the U.S. steel tariffs, and industrial hydro rates.

"He was given a high-level introduction to the potential of the city and the role it should be playing as we move to try to grow the economy."

Skelly also made a point of showing Ford the "tumbleweeds" at the $45-million West Harbour GO station. The station opened in 2015 but only offers two outgoing trains to Toronto each morning. Negotiations continue with rail line owner CN for more access to commuter trains.

"My point was we got the GO station with great fanfare but we don't have the service. It's now on his radar and knowing the premier it will get attention."

Though CHCH-TV had a brief interview with Ford at the airport, Skelly, a former CHCH reporter herself, defended the lack of media availability during his visit.

"He was on a working tour … and I didn't want him to be distracted by stopping for photo-ops all along the way."

Andrew Dreschel's commentary appears Monday, Wednesday and Friday. adreschel@thespec.com @AndrewDreschel

