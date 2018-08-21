What a wonderful weekend of music and art in Waterdown Aug. 18-19 provided by True North Gallery.

From our perspective, ArtsFest 2018 was a huge success, with a range of vendors, food trucks, local businesses, visual and creative arts displays and wonderful music all weekend.

The weather cooperated beautifully and it appeared that the event was very well attended. I admit to being skeptical about the closure of Highway 5 for this event, but it all seemed to work out well.

We had company from the United States here for the weekend and they were very impressed with the entire event. I will be going on the ArtsFest website to make a donation to ensure that this event continues to support a full range of creative arts in our community.