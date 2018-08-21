Card unexcepted, yet much appreciated

Opinion 03:58 PM Flamborough Review

To the young family that parked in our driveway on Saturday, Aug. 18 for the Waterdown ArtsFest.

I want to say thank-you for the card that you left. It was so unexpected and greatly appreciated. You have my respect and I will keep the card forever.

What a nice gesture.

If you want the spot next year, let me know.

Deborah White, Waterdown


