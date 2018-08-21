To the young family that parked in our driveway on Saturday, Aug. 18 for the Waterdown ArtsFest.
I want to say thank-you for the card that you left. It was so unexpected and greatly appreciated. You have my respect and I will keep the card forever.
What a nice gesture.
If you want the spot next year, let me know.
Deborah White, Waterdown
To the young family that parked in our driveway on Saturday, Aug. 18 for the Waterdown ArtsFest.
I want to say thank-you for the card that you left. It was so unexpected and greatly appreciated. You have my respect and I will keep the card forever.
What a nice gesture.
If you want the spot next year, let me know.
Deborah White, Waterdown
To the young family that parked in our driveway on Saturday, Aug. 18 for the Waterdown ArtsFest.
I want to say thank-you for the card that you left. It was so unexpected and greatly appreciated. You have my respect and I will keep the card forever.
What a nice gesture.
If you want the spot next year, let me know.
Deborah White, Waterdown